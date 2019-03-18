MySpace loses 12 years worth of user content

BALTIMORE ( ) - If you thought you still had pictures and videos on MySpace - you may not anymore.

MySpace - which still exists, although it's obviously seen a dramatic drop-off in users - turned itself into a music venue.

Now, the pioneering social media network has apparently lost 50 million songs, photos and video sent to the site between 2003 and 2015.

Reports indicate the company was trying to move servers and .

The company admitted, : "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from MySpace. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your back up copies."